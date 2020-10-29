Shiv Nadar Foundation launches private university in Chennai

The university, coming up in Kalavakkam, will start admitting students from April 2021.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation on Thursday announced the launch of the Shiv Nadar University in Chennai. The university will come up in Kalavakkam, and will start admitting students from April 2021.

As per a press statement, the university will have four specialised courses in the fields of engineering and commerce. R Srinivasan (Chairman, SSN Institutions) will be the Chancellor of the institution and Kala Vijayakumar (President, SSN Institutions) has been appointed as the Pro Chancellor. Shiv Nadar University is the first private university to be formed through a 2018-legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Annamalai University, the statement said.

The university will have eminent personalities like C Rangarajan (former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India) and Raj Reddy (Turing Award-winning computer scientist and Professor at the Carnegie Mellon University) as mentors. The university will also have renowned academics as heads of the departments of engineering and commerce. Additionally, in the next five years, the university has plans to set up a Law School under its name. The Shiv Nadar Foundation already runs the SSN College of Engineering in Chennai and the VidyaGyan Leadership Academy.

The launch of the university was done virtually on Thursday by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee in Shiv Nadar Foundation. R Srinivasan and Kala Vijayakumar were also present in the event.

“My father, Mr Shiv Nadar, is a product of education and strongly believes in its power to transform people’s lives. The Shiv Nadar Foundation was created with this vision and has established institutions offering world-class education to contribute to nation building...We are, therefore, thrilled to set up a world-class private university in Chennai that has been envisioned with a core raison d’etre of moving beyond disseminating knowledge. Shiv Nadar University Chennai will be a catalyst for new research, novel discoveries and creation of new forms of expression…eventually helping create responsible, well rounded citizens,” Roshni Nadar Malhotra said during the launch.

The School of Engineering will offer students a strong engineering orientation through four-year undergraduate courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Computer Science, and Engineering with specialization in Internet of Things (IoT). The School of Commerce and Management, meanwhile, will offer a Bachelor of Commerce (Professional Accounting) and a general Bachelor of Commerce degree. In the coming academic years, the university is also hoping to launch programs around law and business management. More details on the university and its programmes can be accessed here.