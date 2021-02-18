Shine Tom Chacko joins cast of Mammootty starrer 'Bheeshma Parvam'

'Bheeshma Parvam', directed by Amal Neerad, also stars Soubin Shahir and Lena.

Flix Mollywood

Tollywood star Mammootty’s first venture post lockdown will be Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad. Actors Soubin Shahir and Lena are also a part of the cast. According to the latest reports, Shine Tom Chacko has been signed on for the project as well.

On getting an opportunity to join the Bheeshma Parvam team, Shine Tom Chacko had told in an interview with the Times of India, “I was busy shooting for Adi when Amal called me and told me that he wanted to narrate a story. I was excited because I always wanted to act in his movie but was reluctant to ask him. So, when he told me the script and said it also has Mammukka, Soubin and Sreenath Bhasi and that he wanted me to play a character, I was excited.”

Shine Tom Chacko has worked with Amal Neerad in Anju Sundarikal, which was produced by the latter under his banner. Bheesham Parvam is scripted by Ravi Shankar, Devadath Shaji and Mano Jose.

Mammootty and Amal Neerad will be teaming up again for the sequel to Big B (2007), titled Bilal, which will reportedly be shot in various locations.

In the meantime, Mammootty’s next film to release will be The Priest, which is directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan’s RD Illuminations. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it, along with Nikhila Vimal.

The technical crew of The Priest comprises Jofin T Chacko for penning the story, Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep for the screenplay, Rahul Raj for music, Akhil George for working the camera and Shameer Muhammed for editing. While the shooting of The Priest is completed and is anticipated to hit the screens on March 4, Mammootty’s fans are waiting for the release of his upcoming One this year as well.

One is a political drama in which Mammootty plays the Chief Minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this film. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Shine Tom Chacko, on the other hand, also has a number of films in his kitty, including the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup. The film is being directed by Srinath Rajendran and is reportedly based on real-life events.

