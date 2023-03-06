‘Shell-shocked’: AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen narrowly escapes major accident on sets

Playback singer AR Ameen said that while he was unhurt, he and his team were left shell-shocked and traumatised by the incident.

Flix Music

Music composer and singer AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, escaped a major accident three days ago. Ameen shared that the accident occurred in the set where music was being played. In the post, Ameen said that chandeliers, lights and other objects fell from the ceiling of a set in Mumbai’s Film City while he was performing. He said that he was unharmed and perfectly all right, but traumatised by the incident. Ameen wrote on social media, "I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, my family, well wishers and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today.”

"Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing before the camera,” Ameen said.

The post further read: "... the whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was still in the middle of the spot. If I were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and not able to recover from the trauma."

In the wake of the incident, AR Rahman called for better safety measures on film sets. “As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios,” he said in a statement.

AR Ameen is a playback singer and made his debut in the Tamil movie OK Kanmani. He has sung in several movies since then.