Shell Introduces advanced fleet management solutions in India

Shell’s customised and fit-for-purpose fleet management offerings bring together advanced mobility technologies.

Atom Flleet Management

Addressing the fleet management challenges faced by businesses and fleet operators, Shell has launched their Fleet Solutions portfolio in India.

Aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet owners, Shell’s portfolio of products and services, comprising high-quality differentiated Shell Fuels, Shell Fleet Prepaid program and Shell Telematics provide better control over operations and increased protection against fraud, the company claims.

Based on insights from over 60 years of global fleet management business and more than six million fleet cards, the range of solutions introduced in India bring together Shell’s global experience and expertise, cutting-edge technology and world-class innovation to offer a distinctive ‘Shell advantage’ to Indian fleet owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Parminder Kohli, GM Business Development, Marketing and Operations for Fleet Solutions, said, “A convergence of new technologies, services and greater connectivity is reshaping the fleet sector, demanding new skills and creating new players and business models. However, fleet owners and managers are struggling to adapt to this transition and face a myriad challenges, the most prominent one being staying competitive, high operational costs and increasing customer demands. Our mission is to be our customers’ 1st choice for sustainable mobility solutions. We would like to achieve this through understanding their fleet management problems and then providing customised solutions addressing their pain points.”

Shell’s customised and fit-for-purpose fleet management offerings bring together advanced mobility technologies to allow fleet owners to significantly boost efficiency through control over fuel payment and consumption, real time information about their fleet, while providing business consultancy and insights.



Zain Hak, General Manger for Fleet Solutions Asia said, “With our extensive fleet management experience spanning 30 countries, we have an in depth understanding of the needs of fleet owners. Our promise to our customers in India is to bring our most relevant mobility solutions from across the globe and offer them the right tools enabling transparent operations. We will continue to bring newer and better products from our global portfolio and evolve our offer in India based on changing customer and market needs. Whatever be the size or shape of your fleet, be it the heavy vehicles transporting goods across the country or the city taxi fleet ferrying passengers, our mission is to make it simpler for businesses across different industries and operating environments to manage their fleet operations efficiently.”