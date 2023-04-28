Shashi Tharoor slams PT Usha, says standing up for rights does not tarnish nation’s image

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha had expressed her disappointment over the protest and said that the protest by the wrestlers on the streets is tarnishing the country's image and amounts to indiscipline.

news Controversy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday, April 28, expressed his displeasure on a fellow lawmaker and one who also hails from Kerala -- P.T.Usha over her statement in the ongoing protests launched by the wrestlers in New Delhi.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking action against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha on Thursday, April 27, expressed her disappointment over the protesting wrestlers' attempt to give a political colour to the entire issue and said that the protest by the wrestlers on the streets is tarnishing the country's image and amounts to indiscipline.

"Those protesting are renowned wrestlers who brought laurels to the country. They have an equal responsibility of safeguarding the interest of our sports, sportspersons and also the image of our country. However, I'm disappointed the way they are sitting on dharna, asking political parties to join them etc," Usha, India's legendary sprint queen, was quoted as saying in a release issued by IOA.

Reacting to this, Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, took to Twitter and wrote: "Dear @PTUshaOfficial, it is does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not "tarnish the image of the nation". Ignoring their concerns - instead of hearing them out, investigating them & taking just action - does."