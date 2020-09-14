Shashi Tharoor praises Chetan Bhagat and has everyone running to get a dictionary

"It's clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade," Tharoor told Chetan Bhagat.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor penchant for long and complicated words is well-known. On Sunday, he had an odd request from author Chetan Bhagat who asked the Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament (MP) to praise him using his characteristic "big words". Much to the delight of Bhagat, Tharoor obliged in no time and used the choicest of words -- "sesquipedalian" to "limpid perspicacity" -- making many users on social media scramble for their dictionary.

It all started after 64-year-old Tharoor took to Twitter and praised Bhagat for his article in the Times of India, titled "The youth need to shut their phones and ask about the economy". The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram termed Bhagat's opinion piece as "superb" and one with a "clear message".

"Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan''s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it (sic)," tweeted Tharoor, a best-selling author himself.

Pleasantly surprised by the lavish praise from Tharoor, Bhagat requested the Congress leader to use "big words" to praise him.

"Ok I still can't get over this. The @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day! (sic)" Bhagat tweeted.

Soon the diplomat-turned-politician replied, "Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It's clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today's column (sic)."

The entertaining Twitter exchange gave way to a flurry of memes and hilarious tweets.

"Google is also unable to translate," tweeted one user. "Enjoyed this Shashi Tharoor. Chetan Bhagat can write another book titled 'The 4th Mistake of My Life'," another user added.

Many also asked if the Congress MP was talking for or against Chetan Bhagat.

For the unversed, 'sesquipedalian' means a word being polysyllabic, 'rodomontade' is boastful, 'convolutions' means complex, 'ostentation' means being pretentious, 'limpid' is clear and 'perspicacity' is to be shrewd.

In 2017, Tharoorâ€™s tweet, with words like "exasperating farrago of distortions", made headlines and became the buzz word of the Internet. His latest book, aptly titled "Tharoorosaurus", is a collection of 53 such words, one from every letter of the alphabet

