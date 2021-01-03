Shashi Tharoor calls Kerala govt’s move to change IFFK venues ‘deplorable’

While MP Shashi Tharoor called the move deplorable, writer NS Madhavan lauded the change.

MP Shashi Tharoor has criticised the Kerala government’s decision to conduct the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which is set to begin in February 2021, in four districts rather than in Thiruvananthapuram alone. On January 1, Kerala’s Minister for Culture AK Balan had announced that IFFK, which is usually held in Thiruvananthapuram only, will be held in four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad — following COVID-19 protocol, in order to avoid crowding amidst the pandemic. Calling the move ‘deplorable’, Shashi Tharoor stated that IFFK must stay in Thiruvananthapuram itself.

“This is deplorable. Thiruvananthapuram offers IFFK not just a great venue, but tradition, facilities and above all a passionate population of knowledgeable cinephiles. It’s where Senegalese films attract sold-out crowds and Kim Ki Duk was mobbed in the street. #IFFKMustStay,” Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, tweeted on Saturday. However, offended by his justification, many slammed Tharoor’s implication that Thiruvananthapuram is the only place that has a “passionate population of knowledgeable cinephiles.” It must be noted that IFFK annually attracts a massive crowd from across the state and the country.

“Do you claim that only Thiruvananthapuram has the traditions and facilities, and knowledgeable population of cinephiles? Are the other parts of the state just dirt?! Or are you just speaking for the Thiruvananthapuram lobby in the film industry?” wrote a user.

Another user pointed out that it is not just from Thiruvananthapuram, but people from across the state turn up in the city during IFFK. “The cinephiles come from all over Kerala and not from Thiruvananthapuram. I thought you are a little smarter, but from what you said, it seems you are just another educated Malayalee reluctant about a positive change,” read the tweet.

Another user asked if “knowledgeable cinephiles” are only available in Thiruvananthapuram.

ഈ "knowledgeable cinephiles" ന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് മാത്രം കിട്ടുന്ന വല്ലോം ആണോ... — Siraj Kasim (@SirajKasim9) January 2, 2021

Sir,

I can't fathom how you could come to a conclusion that these "knowledgeable cinephiles" belong to tvm only . Please do note that house full senegalese films and mobbing of Kim ki duk happened not because of TRIVIANZ alone. — manmohancv (@manmohancv) January 2, 2021

And you claim to be a cosmopolitan!

Other districts donot have traditions and there are no "passionate" people there?

Do you mean to say they are ignoramuses? — sunil (@sunilvstvmala) January 2, 2021

With all due respect, lets forget the whole #COVID19 duration for a second, so are you telling us every single person attending #IFFK are TVM folk? If the idea was to please a select area of people, you're disrespect Cinephiles from the other 13 districts of the state, sir. — Akshay Krishna (@akshay_krshna) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, writer NS Madhavan welcomed the decision of the government. “I welcome the multi-city #IFFK in these Covid times. Rather than cinephiles from all over Kerala travelling and congregating at Thiruvananthapuram, better to segregate them into smaller lots. Win-win, same package everywhere,” he tweeted on Saturday.

I welcome the multi-city #IFFK in these Covid times. Rather than cinephiles from all over Kerala travelling and congregating at Thiruvananthapuram, better to segregate them into smaller lots. Win-win,same package everywhere. — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) January 2, 2021

Responding to the difference of opinion among people, director Kamal, Chairman of Chalachitra Academy, which organises the film festival, said it was only due to the situation created by COVID-19 that it was decided to organise the festival in three different places other than the state capital.

“The IFFK will be inaugurated in the state capital and there is no question of shifting it from Thiruvananthapuram, which will continue to remain the venue of the prestigious festival," Kamal, a well-known filmmaker, said. "An unnecessary controversy has been created over the matter," he said, adding that this was only a temporary arrangement.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor had tweeted his criticism while quote-tweeting a tweet showing a screenshot of an old (2016) Facebook post by the Chief Minister’s Office recommending to shift IFFK to more districts.

This is deplorable from @CMOKerala. Thiruvanthapuram offers IFFK not just a great venue, but tradition, facilities &above all a passionate population of knowledgeable cinephiles. It’s where Senegalese films attract sold-out crowds &KimKiDuk was mobbed in the street. #IFFKMustStay https://t.co/SuvwZIUZmR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 2, 2021

Congress MLA KS Sabarinath, who was the first to take up the issue, said the festival can be held as per COVID-19 protocol in Thiruvananthapuram itself.

(With PTI inputs)

