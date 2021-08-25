Shashi Tharoor breaking a coconut sparks barrage of memes

The original picture was taken when Shashi Tharoor visited a temple in his hometown and smashed a coconut as part of a ritual.

news Social Media

Shashi Tharoor, the man of words, has suddenly transformed into a man of muscles. He can take down a boxing champion, pour simmering tea from tumbler to jar from a distance, dance the Bharatanatyam or claim a wicket. Well, he can in certain cleverly created memes, which show Tharoor holding a coconut high in one hand, ready to throw it down with all his might. The original photo of Tharoor in a yellow kurta and mundu was taken in a temple premise in Kerala, where offering coconuts by throwing them down on the ground to split them open is a common ritual.

The Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram has got into the spirit of things and shared two of his favourite memes - the cricket one, where he seems all ready to throw the 'coconut' ball to claim a run-out, and the Bharatanatyam performance where he is in sync with women taking a certain pose, one hand raised in cue.

"There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny," he tweeted.

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

It is to this tweet that another user replied with a third funny meme, which has Tharoor making tea, next to a teashop owner, both of them having their tumblers raised at a distance, pouring hot tea into a jar below. Very professional.

Credits to the editor for showing @ShashiTharoor a powerful muscular man. pic.twitter.com/k2ACadTmg7 — Akul Jaiswal (@akul_jaiswal) August 24, 2021

The original picture was posted by Tharoor on the occasion of Onam when he paid a visit to his hometown in Palakkad and went to the temple nearby. "And then offered a ‘Niramala’ at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times," he tweeted.