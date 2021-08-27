Sharwanand, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Maha Samudram gets release date

The romantic drama, directed by Ajay Bhupathi, also features Anu Emmanuel in an important role.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Siddharth, Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel’s upcoming film Maha Samudram is all set for its theatrical release. Filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi, who is helming the project, took to Twitter on Friday, August 27, to announce that the film will be hitting the big screens on October 14, coinciding with the festival of Dasara.

Touted to be an intense romantic drama, the film will be releasing around the same time as RRR, which is tentatively slated to hit the screens on October 13. Maha Samudram was initially meant to release on August 19, but it was postponed. According to reports, the crew shot major portions of the film in Goa and Visakhapatnam.

Chaitan Bharadwaj is on board as the music composer for the project, while Anil Sunkara is producing the movie. He is bankrolling the film under the banner of AK Entertainments. Praveen KL and Raj Thota have been roped in as the editor and cinematographer, respectively.

Earlier, the first look poster from the movie was unveiled on actor Sharwanand’s birthday on March 6. “Check out this fierce first look of Birthday Boy @ImSharwanand from our #Mahasamudram Have the best year brother. You're going to ace it. Full power! @aditiraohydari @DirAjayBhupathi,” actor Siddharth wrote, sharing the poster.

Sharwanand is currently working on the Kishore Tirumala directorial Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He also plays the lead in Sreekaram, which is scheduled for release on March 11. Actor Siddharth has the upcoming Tamil films Indian 2 and Shaitan Ka Bachcha in the pipeline.

A sequel to Kamal Haasan’s hit 1996 film Indian, Indian 2 is helmed by director Shankar. The ensemble cast also includes actors Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the romantic drama Hey Sinamika, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.