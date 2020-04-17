Sharwanand’s ‘Prasthanam’ completes a decade

A political action film written and directed by Deva Katta, ‘Prasthanam’ released on April 16, 2010.

Flix Tollywood

The Telugu film Prasthanam is well-known as one of the best movies in actor Sharwanand’s career. Released on April 16, 2010, the film completed a decade and Sharwanand tweeted the film’s poster on the anniversary hash-tagging it “10 Years For Prasthanam”.

Prasthanam was a political action film written and directed by Deva Katta and produced by Ravi Vallabhaneni under the banner VRC Media & Entertainment. The film starred Sharwanand in the lead role with Sai Kumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar also included in the star cast. Mahesh Shankar had composed the music for this venture with Shamdat cranking the camera and Dharmendra Kakarala doing the edits.

Prasthanam won two Filmfare Awards – Best Supporting Actor (Telugu) for Sai Kumar and Filmfare South Critics Award for Best film for Deva Katta besides the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film (Bronze) and Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor – Sai Kumar.

Following Sharwanand’s tweet about Prasthanam completing a decade, several fans agreed that it is indeed one of the finest films ever to be made in the Telugu film industry.

On Sharwanand’s current assignments, we hear that Sreekaram will be wrapped up soon and go into the post-production mode. The film, which comes with the tag, ‘The Story of a Happy Farmer’, has Sharwanand playing farmer and will be seen sporting traditional wear.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing the female lead in this entertainer. B Kishore Reddy is directing the film for which Sai Madhav Burra had penned the dialogues. The technical crew of this flick includes Mickey J Meyer for music, Yuvaraj for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta are producing Sreekaram under the banner 14 Reels Plus. The film was scheduled to hit the marquee on April 24 but now stands postponed due to the lockdown.

