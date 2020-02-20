Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari finalised for ‘Maha Samudram’?

It was earlier speculated that actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni would be playing the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

While it was announced earlier that Ravi Teja’s next will be the action entertainer Maha Samudram, it now appears that actor Sharwanand will be taking up the role. We hear that the actor was impressed with director Ajay Bhupathi’s narration that he decided to take up the role immediately.

Earlier, the director was in talks with Naga Chaitanya to play the lead role and it was speculated that Samantha Akkineni would also join on board. However they had to let go of Maha Samudram due to prior commitments. Aditi Rao Hydari will be playing the female lead opposite Sharwanand in this entertainer. According to sources, Chaitan Bharadwaj of RX-100 fame has been signed up to compose the tunes and he has recorded two songs already. Reports have emerged that actor Siddharth has bagged an important role as well.

Sharawanand’s last film release was Jaanu, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie 96. The film was out at the theatres on February 7 and received lukewarm response. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sharwanand currently has a bilingual made in Tamil and Telugu which will have Ritu Varma pairing up with him. Nasser, Sathish, and Ramesh Thilak form the supporting cast of this yet to be titled flick. Shree Karthik, a well-known short film maker, will be making his debut as a director with SR Rabhu bankrolling it. Jakes Bejoy has been signed up to compose the tunes.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari awaits the release of Nani's much expected film V directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. This film is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is hitting the screens on March 25, coinciding with Ugadi.

Aditi is also a part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which went on floors last December in Thailand. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others.