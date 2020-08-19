Sharpshooter planning Salman Khan's assassination nabbed: Faridabad cops

The police said that they arrested the accused when they were investigating a murder in Faridabad.

A sharpshooter, who was allegedly planning the assassination of Bollywood actor Salman Khan was nabbed by the Faridabad police in Haryana. The police said that they arrested the accused, identified as 27-year-old Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba, along with three others, when they were investigating another murder in the city. Two pistols were seized from their custody and the accused confessed to other murders, several cases of dacoity and attacks on police parties, investigation officials told the media, adding that the accused belong to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang that operates in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Speaking to several reporters, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that Rahul had conducted a recce of Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, at gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's request. Bishnoi, is currently in a jail in Rajasthan. The police claimed that Rahul had stayed in the area for more than two days.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP Rajesh Duggal said, “During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had traveled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. Rahul conducted the recce on the directions of Bishnoi and later apprised him of the findings. However, they were unable to take their plan to the next stage because of the coronavirus outbreak.”

The police said that Rahul was working at a hospital in Faridabad earlier and had been previously arrested by the Crime Branch in Badkhal for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon. The murder, for which Faridabad Police had arrested Rahul, took place on June 24.

Police are ascertaining the motives behind the alleged conspiracy to kill the Bollywood actor and said that further investigation is underway.