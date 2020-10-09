Sharjah sets IPL record with seven consecutive 200+ scores

With Mumbai Indians posting 208 against SRH, it was the 7th consecutive instance of 200 or more runs being scored at Sharjah.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has already seen some some high-scoring run fests with batsmen making merry at the expense of hapless bowlers. While the matches are played out in empty stadiums due to the COVID protocol, viewers have been lapping up the excitement. In the process, the Sharjah ground has created an IPL record with seven consecutive matches to have registered 200+ scores.

Here is a list of the matches:

1. RR vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals, put into bat by the Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 216 thanks to Sanju Samsonâ€™s 74 off 32 deliveries and impressive fifty from skipper Steven Smith. In response, CSK could manage only 200 in their allotted 20 overs. This match also happened to set a record for most sixes in an IPL match with 33 hits over the fence.

2. RR vs KXIP

This match witnessed the highest ever run chase being pulled off in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals managed to hunt down Kings XI Punjabâ€™s mammoth target of 224. Sanju Samsonâ€™s 85 along with useful contributions from skipper Steven Smith and a cameo from Rahul Tewatia towards the end helped the Royals overhaul the target.

3. DC vs KKR

Delhi Capitals posted an imposing 228 riding on Shreyas Iyerâ€™s brilliant 88 off just 38 balls. The skipperâ€™s knock was studded with 7 fours and 6 sixes. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) looked to be on course to chase down a record 229, but some disciplined bowling from the Delhi Capital seamers denied that from happening as KKR finished on 210.

4. MI vs SRH

Mumbai Indians put up 208 on the board with all the batsmen chipping in barring skipper Rohit Sharma. In the process, this created the IPL record for most 200+ runs scored at a single venue (7). The Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to reach only 174 despite a fighting knock from captain David Warner who scored 60.