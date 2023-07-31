Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

After being in the air for about 50 minutes, it landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, due to a technical snag.

Full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, on Monday, July 31, after a Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, made an emergency landing due to a technical snag. Shortly after the flight carrying 154 passengers and crew took off from Tiruchirapalli at 10.53 am, news came in that it needed to make an emergency landing.

After being in the air for about 50 minutes, it landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Besides full emergency, the airport also made elaborate security arrangements.

One reason why the Air India Express flight decided to in Thiruvananthapuram because of the presence of the Air India hangar. All people on board are safe.