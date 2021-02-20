Shane Nigam to team up with director TK Rajeev Kumar in his new film

The film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, will be going on the floors in the month of March this year.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Shane Nigam will be teaming up with director TK Rajeev Kumar in his upcoming film. The film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, will be going on the floors in the month of March this year. Announcing the same, Shane took to his social media and wrote, "Blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with TK Rajeev Kumar sir. All of your support and prayers is the reason I am still here. Hoping it would continue in the future too!

Rajeev Kumar was recently signed to co-direct a movie for AMMA, which will take some more time to go on the floors since it is a multi-starrer and hence, Rajeev will complete this project first.

The film is being produced by Suraj CK, Biju CJ, and Badusha NM under the banner of 24 Frames. The film will have cinematography by Sudeep Ilaman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and music by Ramesh Narayan.

Last year, Shane Nigam incurred the wrath of film producers and this led to the Producers Association in Kerala calling for a ban on him until he made up for the losses. After a brief period of controversy, Shane Nigam’s upcoming film Veyil has been finally completed last year. Directed by Sarath, the music is composed by Pradeep Kumar, while Shaz Mohammed has been roped in as the cinematographer and Praveen Prabhakar has done the edits. Bankrolled by Goodwill Entertainments, it was announced in March last year that the film was scheduled for a May release, but that plan was canceled after the pandemic outbreak.

Shane Nigam's last film to release was Valiyaperunnal directed by debutante Dimal Dennis and scripted jointly by Dimal Dennis and Thasreeq Abdul Salam.

It may be noted that Shane Nigam was supposed to make his debut in the Tamil film industry with the Seenu Ramasamy directorial Spa but he is out of the project and Vishwa, who made his debut in Champion, has been signed up for the role.

