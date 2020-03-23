Shane Nigam’s role in 'Qalb' revealed

The director has said that Shane will be playing the role of an Anglo Indian.

Flix Mollywood

It was announced last year that Shane Nigam would be teaming up with director Sajid Yahiya for a movie titled Qalb. This is the first time the director and actor are collaborating and have come out with an interesting storyline, we hear.

The first look of this film was released last year to a positive response and a surprise video was out a few weeks ago garnering the attention of the film buffs. Sajid Yahiya is said to have come up with the idea, and the script has been penned by him and Suhail Koya.

The technical crew of Qalb includes Sudeep Elamon of Finals and Pathinettam Padi fame handling the camera and the National award winner Vinesh Banglan taking care of the production design. Sources in the know that there are 12 songs in the album and the musicians associated with this film are Prakash Alex, Vimal Nazar, Reneesh Basheer and Nihal Sadiq. Qalb is said to hit the screens for Eid 2020. While Shane Nigam plays the main character in the film, Siddique will be seen playing his father.

Speaking about Shane Nigam’s role in Qalb, director Sajid Yahiya has said in an interview, “His character is an Anglo Indian with a Portuguese lineage. Kerala is home for a lot of such people whose great grandfathers belong to different cultures like Dutch, Portuguese and so on. When we think of Alappuzha, the old port town, we only think of the backwaters and Kuttanad. There is another side to the place, with the beaches and shacks, and Qalb will explore that and its mixed culture.”

Revealing more details about the film, the director has said that it is all about relationships. It is about the different kinds of love such as between a dad and son, lovers and friends, he added.

(Content Provided by Digital Native)