Shane Nigam’s ‘Qalb’ is right on track

A surprise video about 'Qalb' will be unveiled on Saturday, said Shane Nigam, putting an end to all rumours that it has been shelved.

It was announced last year that Shane Nigam would be teaming up with director Sajid Yahiya for a movie titled Qalb. This is the first time the director and actor are collaborating and have come out with an interesting storyline, we hear.

The first look of Qalb was also unveiled last year making the expectation levels go up. In this film, Shane Nigam had told earlier, “I have been after this dream for the past two years. It’s a small story of human relationships, love and friendship, told from the depth of my qalb (heart).” He also pointed out that Qalb will be a tribute to his father and all the fathers in the world.

Sajid Yahiya and Suhail Koya have penned the script for the story. The technical crew of Qalb includes Sudeep Elamon of Finals and Pathinettam Padi fame handling the camera and the National award winner Vinesh Banglan taking care of the production design. Sources in the know say that there are 12 songs in the album and the musicians associated with this film are Prakash Alex, Vimal Nazar, Reneesh Basheer and Nihal Sadiq. Qalb will hit the marquee for Eid 2020.

Shane Nigam’s last film to make it to the silver screen was Valiyaperunal. The film was directed by Dimal Dennies. Himika Bose played Shane Nigam’s heroine in the film with the supporting cast including Soubin Shahir, Joju George and Alencier.

It may be noted that there were reports that Shane Nigam would be making his debut in the Tamil film industry with the Seenu Ramasamy directorial, but he had to opt out of it for various reasons.

