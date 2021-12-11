Shane Nigamâ€™s long-awaited family drama Veyil to release in January

Veyil, directed by debutant Sarath Menon, will feature actors Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal and James Eliya in pivotal roles.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Shane Nigam took to Facebook on Thursday, December 9 to announce that his long-awaited Malayalam film Veyil is set to release on January 28. However, the poster that the actor posted does not specify if the film will be releasing in theaters or have a direct Over-the-top (OTT) premiere. The film was initially slated for theatrical release on June 4, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Touted to be a family drama, Veyil marks Sarath Menonâ€™s directorial debut. It is also written by Sarath. The trailer of the film was unveiled in August last year. Shane Nigam will be seen as a college student who decides to leave his house after thereâ€™s a misunderstanding between him and his family. Merin Jose Pottackal and Sree Rekha too appear as college students but the latter is also seen as a working mother in the trailer.

Apart from Shane, Veyil will also feature actors Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal and James Eliya in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Saed Imran, Sree Rekha and Anandhu PM, among others. The film is bankrolled by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Shaz Mohammed is the Director of Photography (DOP) for the project while Praveen Prabhakaran has been roped in as the editor. The movie has music by Pradeep Kumar.

Prior to the announcement by Shane, the film was caught in a series of controversies. Shane alleged in an Instagram live video in 2020 that producer Joby had made death threats against him after he had changed his hairstyle while still shooting for the film. Joby allegedly said that the change in hairstyle will affect the filmâ€™s continuity. Following the controversy, the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) intervened and resolved the issues.

Shane is known for his performances in films like Ishq and Kumbalangi Nights.