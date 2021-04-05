Shane Nigam announces release date of his film â€˜Veyilâ€™

Directed by debutant Sarath Menon, the film is set to release on the big screen following a series of controversies.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of Malayalam actor Shane Nigamâ€™s upcoming film, Veyil, was released in August last year. However, the makers had not announced the movieâ€™s release date. Putting an end to the long wait after a series of controversies, the filmmakers announced on Sunday that Veyil is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 4.

Sharing a still from the movie, Shane Nigam wished his fans for Easter and announced that the movie will release on June 4.

Fans have been eager to receive updates about the film ever since the trailer was released. The two-minute trailer of the movie introduces the important characters of the family drama. Shane Nigam plays the role of a college student who leaves his house after a misunderstanding erupts between him and his family. Merin Jose Pottackal and Sree Rekha too are seen as college students but the latter also appears as a working mother in the trailer. The trailer promises to be an entertaining family drama.

Watch the trailer of â€˜Veyilâ€™ here:

Veyil is written and directed by debutant Sarath Menon, and is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. It features actors Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal, and James Eliya in pivotal roles. It also stars Saed Imran, Sree Rekha and Anandhu PM among others in supporting roles. Shaz Mohammed is the director of photography for the Veyil, whereas Praveen Prabhakaran is on board as the editor. The music for the film has been composed by Pradeep Kumar.

The film is set to release after a series of controversies. In October 2020, Shane Nigam alleged in an Instagram live video that Joby had made death threats against him after Shane changed his hairstyle. Joby allegedly said it will affect the continuity of the film and tamper Shaneâ€™s look in it. Shane had changed his hairstyle for a while in order to shoot for another one of his films named Qurbaani. In response to Shaneâ€™s decision, the producersâ€™ association boycotted his movie as a disciplinary action. Subsequently, the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) intervened and settled the issue between Shane and producer Joby.

A month after the â€˜haircut controversyâ€™, Shane once again took to social media in November last year to share with fans that he is facing difficulties on the sets of the film. On the other hand, the makers too expressed that they are unhappy with Shane for arriving late to the sets and spending most of his time in the caravan instead of being involved in the shoot.

Shane rose to fame with his performance in movies such as Ishq and Kumbalangi Nights. He recently announced with fans on social media that he is teaming up with national-award winning director TK Rajeev Kumar for the upcoming movie Bermuda.