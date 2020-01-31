‘Shammi hero a da hero’: Mohammed Shami uses 'Kumbalangi Nights' dialogue in viral video

The viral video was posted on Facebook by cricketer Sanju Samson.

Social Viral

Soon after India’s thrilling win over New Zealand at Seddon Park on Wednesday, cricketer Mohammed Shami Ahmed went on to win more hearts when he used a dialogue from the famous Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights.

In a viral video, Shami uttered the dialogue of his fictional namesake Shammi aka Fahadh Faasil in the movie.

Hitting a smash in a game of table tennis after winning the T20s, Shami stares straight into the camera and says ‘Shammi hero a da hero'. (Shammi is a hero)

The video was posted by Kerala born cricketer Sanju Samson on his Facebook page, where he is seen playing TT with Shami.

“What a lovely game of cricket tonight..!! And a special heart shown by this Hero !! Nammude Swandam Shami bhai!!” Sanju captioned the video.

Mohammed Shami took two wickets in the match with New Zealand, eliminating captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. With this the match went into a Super Over.

On Friday, the two teams are facing each other off at Wellington for the 4th T20 International Title.

Kumbalangi Nights is a 2019 Malayalam film directed by Madhu C Narayanan, which revolves around 4 brothers Saji (Soubin Shahir), Bobby (Shane Nigam), Bony (Sreenath Bhasi) and Franky (Mathew Thomas). The brothers live together in a ramshackle house in an tiny island in the fishing hamlet of Kumbalangi in Kochi. The movie, which went on the receive a cult status, revolves around the love-hate relationship shared by the brothers. Then Bobby (Shane) falls in love with Baby (Anna Ben), his neighbour. Enter into the scene, Shammi (Fahadh Faasil), her brother-in-law. Making himself the male head of the family, Shammi hides behind the mask of a 'perfect man'. He praises his own misogyny by spouting the line 'Shammi hero a da hero'.

Watch the viral video here: