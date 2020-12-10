Shalini Pandey to star in Junaid Khanâ€™s debut film?

Junaid Khan is actor Aamir Khan's son.

It is likely that Aamir Khanâ€™s son Junaid Khan will be following the footsteps of his dad. Reports have emerged that the youngster is gearing up to don the greasepaint and his first film will be bankrolled by the legendary production house Yash Raj Films.

There is also a buzz that Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame will be cast opposite Junaid Khan in this venture. This speculation has come following Shalini Pandey's three-film deal with the production house. The Junaid Khan starrer, to be directed by Siddharth Malhotra, is expected to start rolling next year.

Meanwhile, Shalini Pandey is set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with the Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy film produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar.

Ranveer Singh plays the titular lead role in this flick with Shalini Pandey playing the female lead. The star cast also includes Boman Irani, Deeksha Joshi and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. The technical crew of Jayeshbhai Jordaar comprises of Siddharth Diwan for cinematography and Namrata Rao for editing. The shooting of this film commenced last year and has been wrapped up. It was supposed to hit the marquee on Gandhi Jayanthi, October 2, this year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Shalini Pandey, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil / Telugu bilingual Silence / Nishabdham, which was released on Amazon Prime. Nishabdham starred Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles and was directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory.

Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame played a pivotal role in the film. The others in supporting roles in the film included Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala.

It may be noted here that Shalini Pandey made her acting debut with the cult hit movie Arjun Reddy in which she was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy was produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner Bhadrakali Pictures. The film also had Kanchana, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sanjay Swaroop, Kamal Kamaraju, Gopinath Bhat, Jia Sharma, Amit Sharma and Priyadarshi Pullikonda in the star cast.

