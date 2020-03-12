Shaji Thilakan, son of veteran Malayalam actor Thilakan, dies in Thrissur

56-year-old Shaji Thilakan was the eldest of the three sons of actor Thilakan and his partner Santha.

Flix Death

Shaji Thilakan, son of late veteran Malayalam film actor Thilakan, died at Chalakudy in Thrissur district. The 56-year-old Shaji Thilakan was also an actor in Malayalam TV shows.

Shaji was under treatment for liver ailments at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. He was the eldest of the three sons of actor Thilakan and his partner Santha. Shaji, who was an employee of Apollo Tyres in Chalakudy, came to the field of acting only in 2014. Though he acted in a couple of Malayalam television series, Shaji could not flourish in the field, writes Ganesh Olikkara, writer of the serial Shaji first acted, in a Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, Shaji Thilakkan’s house and his farmland in Chalakudy had suffered huge damage during the Kerala floods.

In 2014, Shaji first acted for Malayalam serial ‘Aniyathi’ (Sister) aired by Mazhavil Manorama. In 2017, he acted in ‘Nilavum Nakshatrangalum’ aired by Amrita TV.

Shaji’s father Thilakan was one of the finest actors in the Malayalam film industry. Thilakan, who was also a veteran stage actor was a Padma award holder. He has received three national awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards.

Shaji’s two siblings - Shammi Thilakan and Shobi Thilakan - are also both actors and famous dubbing artists in Kerala.

Shaji Thilakan is survived by his wife Indira Shaji and daughter Abhirami.

