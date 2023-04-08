Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon wrap up shoot of ‘impossible love story’

The two actors have worked together for the first time in the film, which is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Flix Entertainment

An upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was wrapped up recently. The makers have released a snapshot from the movie to mark the occasion. The picture shows Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sitting on a bike facing each other, against the backdrop of a setting sun on the shore. The two actors have worked together for the first time in the film.

The picture also reveals that the untitled film will hit cinemas sometime in October. The tagline 'An impossible love story!' has amped up the curiosity of viewers. The film has been produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. It is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.