Shaheen Bagh cleared by police amid COVID-19 lockdown

Some remaining protesters were also detained in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi police said.

In view of the complete lockdown in the national capital to thwart the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Police cleared the protest site in Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday and detained some protesters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police R. P. Meena said, "Police requested them to vacate the place but they refused. So, police cleared the area and detained a few protesters."

The Delhi Police also said, "All protest sites have been cleared -- Jaffrabad, Jamia and Turkman Gate. Some persons were detained in all these places as well."

The agitation at Shaheen Bagh was going on since December 15 after the police action in Jamia Millia where police used force against the anti-CAA protesters in which many students were injured allegedly.

Shaheen Bagh had become a symbol of anti-CAA protest and was replicated in some other parts of the country. However, amid the fear of spread of the COVID-19 spread, protests in these other places were called off.

Shaheen Bagh protesters had tweeted on the day of the Janata Curfew, after a petrol bomb was hurled at the barricades. In the tweet, they said, "We are committed to cooperating with the law of the land and request all our well wishers and sympathisers to abide by the same. We are all in this together. We will come back stronger. This is not over.

"In spite of all this, and in line with the State directives issued to contain the #COVID 19 threat facing our nation, we bravely continue our protest today with only five women protesters marking their resistance on behalf of all of us at Shaheen Bagh."