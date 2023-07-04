Shah Rukh Khan injured in accident while shooting in the US, undergoes surgery

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly sustained an injury on his nose and underwent a minor surgery, and is now back in India.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met with an accident while shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film in Los Angeles. He has reportedly sustained an injury on his nose and underwent a minor surgery. Shah Rukh is now back in India and recuperating at his home in Mumbai. However, there has been no official statement released by the actor or his team yet. As per media reports, SRK was immediately rushed to the hospital where his team was informed that the injury will require a minor surgical intervention to stop the bleeding. After the surgery, the actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose. SRK is currently in Mumbai back at his home and is recovering.

Hindustan Times reported that a source close to Shah Rukh said that there was nothing to worry about the injury. "His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose. Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home," the source had said.

This is not SRK's first brush with an injury. The actor, who is known to be extremely passionate about his work has suffered many injuries in the past and has required surgical assistance including the one for his back, knee, ribs and even the arm. The actor shot for the promotional song of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wearing a sling in his arm.

Meanwhile, the trailer of SRK's 'Jawaan' will be attached to Tom Cruise's 'MI 7', and will give a glimpse of the global megastar in the film. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and also this marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee. The film, to be released on September 7, also starrs Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He is also to appear on Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', along with Tapsee Pannu, which is scheduled to be released on December this year.

