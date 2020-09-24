Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles in Atlee’s Bollywood debut?

Atlee has reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead role in his upcoming directorial.

Flix Kollywood

During a film related event last year, director Atlee hinted at directing a Telugu film. He had said at that time that it is his long-pending desire to direct a film in Tollywood and is thankful for Jr NTR’s support. This probably meant that Atlee may soon direct Jr NTR but there was no official confirmation on this from either of the parties. Meanwhile, Jr NTR is on the verge of completing the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and will be moving over to the Trivikram Srinivas directorial.

The buzz now is that Atlee is gearing up to make his debut in Bollywood. He has reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead role in his upcoming directorial. Sources in the know say that Atlee had impressed the Baadshah of Bollywood with a story that will have him in dual roles. While one is that of an upright investigating officer, the other is that of a deadly criminal, we hear. More reports on this awaited.

A source quoted in Mumbai Mirror said, "Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation.”

There are also speculations that Deepika Padukone may be roped in as the female lead for the untitled film. The duo who played leads in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, are set to come back together again. The reports also say that Atlee will be directing this bilingual film in Tamil and Hindi for a pan-India audience. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in 2021.

Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani, which had Arya, Jai, Nazriya and Nayanthara in the lead roles. He then directed Theri, Mersal and Bigil all of which had Vijay in the lead role. Theri was an action-thriller written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations. The film starred Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, Theri went on to collect Rs 250 crore at the box office, making it a massive success.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal had Vijay doing three different roles. Paired up with him in the magnum opus were Kajal Agarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. In the supporting cast were SJ Surya, Vadivelu and Sathyaraj. AR Rahman had composed music for this venture with GK Vishnu cranking the camera and Ruben editing it.

The film was produced under the banner Thenandal Studio Limited. Mersal was the biggest hit in Vijay’s career. It went on to collect Rs 250 crore at the end of the five weeks at the box office. Mersal was screened at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2018. It was one of the three south Indian films to be chosen for the fest.

Atlee's last outing was Bigil, once again starring Vijay and had the AR Rahman composing the tunes with GK Vishnu cranking the camera and Anthony L Ruben for editing. Besides the lead pair Vijay and Nayanthara, the star cast also included Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Sai Dheena, Vivek, Anandraj and others. Bigil was a sports drama which had Vijay playing a football coach.

(Content provided by Digital Native)