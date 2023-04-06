Shah Rukh and Salman Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to be helmed by Siddharth Anand

It was earlier reported that â€˜War 2â€™ â€” the sequel to Siddharth Anandâ€™s 2019 blockbuster directorial â€” will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, with Jr NTR roped in to play a key role.

After it was reported earlier that Jr NTR will join War 2 as the antagonist, another movie from the spy-universe has locked the face for designation of director. The film Tiger vs Pathaan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of Pathaan. The film will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema â€” Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Talking about the new development, a veteran trade source said, "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced."

Earlier, fans of Siddharth Anand were disappointed with him not directing War 2 â€” the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster directorial â€” when Ayan Mukerji was given the charge as the director. However, it seems like producer Aditya Chopra is entrusting Siddharth with a bigger responsibility, having seen his work in extracting the best out of Shah Rukh and Salman in the cross-over scene from Pathaan, and also looking at his brilliant track record at the box-office considering his blockbuster hattrick with Bang Bang!, War and Pathaan.

The source further mentioned, "YRF's war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster." YRF Spy Universe is now one the biggest Intellectual Properties (IP) in Indian cinema.

From a timeline point of view, YRF's spy universe started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. In 2017, Salman reprised the role of the super-spy in Tiger Zinda Hai. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan made his entry into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in War. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe as the super-agent Pathaan and delivered a mammoth global blockbuster.

