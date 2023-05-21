SGPC supports protesting Olympian wrestlers

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has come out in support of the protest by Olympian wrestlers at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami told the media that “On one hand the government talks about uplifting the girl child, while on the other, the Olympian girls who brighten the country's name are struggling for justice at the doors of the central government".

Harjinder also added that, “This matter is related to the honour and dignity of girls, towards which the government should take seriously and take strict action against the accused person.” He further added that the Sikh community “supports the struggling sportswomen representing the community's history, customs, and traditions. Soon a delegation will be sent to Delhi by SGPC to meet these athletes.”

The SGPC chief also warned those who run anti-Sikh narratives and hate on social media, saying “they will not be spared anymore.” With regard to this Harjinder said that the SGPC executive committee meeting had brought up the matter of social media platforms and accounts continuously spreading false and hateful propaganda against Sikhs, on which governments are not cracking down. “By identifying many such accounts, the SGPC has also filed complaints to the police administration,” he added.

He said now this matter will be taken up with the Union government along with the evidence and if no action is taken then the matter will be taken to court.

Harjinder also criticised the carelessness of the government on the incidents of ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) and violation of ‘maryada’ (conduct) of Gurdwara Sahibs in Punjab. He said it is a matter of concern that the impunity of those who play with religious sentiments in Punjab is constantly increasing, alleging that the Punjab government was not taking the issue seriously.

He also appealed to the gurdwara management committees and 'sangat' to ensure vigilance inside the gurdwaras at all times.

He further said the SGPC has expressed deep concern over the issue and has decided to take up the matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Harjinder also said strict laws should be constituted against those who hurt religious sentiments and exemplary punishment should be given to them in time.

Harjinder also said that the SGPC has formed committees regarding the ongoing matters of Gurdwara Guru Dongmar Sahib, Sikkim and Gurdwara Tapasthan Guru Nanak Dev, Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, which will soon hold discussion with the governments concerned. The SGPC president added that as both these cases are related to Buddhists, the delegation will also meet the Dalai Lama.

Lastly also talking about the release of the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), Harjinder said the SGPC has filled about 26 lakh proformas which will soon be sent to the President of India through the Governor of Punjab.