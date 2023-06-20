SFI leader Nikhil Thomas suspended for claiming he was student of Kalinga Uni

Nikhil Thomas, Alappuzha district committee member of the SFI has been accused of submitting fake degree certificate to obtain admission for M.Com course at the MSM College in Kayamkulam.

In a major embarrassment for the Students Federation of India (SFI) in Kerala, which had claimed that the degree certificate submitted by one of its leaders Nikhil Thomas was original, the registrar of the University from where he is said to have obtained the certificate said that he was not a student of the university. As per reports, Sandeep Gandhi, registrar at Kalinga University, from where Nikhil is alleged to have completed his graduation, said that there was no student named Nikhil Thomas in the University. “After knowing about his certificate controversy, we will take legal steps against this student,”he said.

Meanwhile, the SFI, which is the student’s outfit of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday, June 19, had initially said that the degree certificate submitted by Nikhil is original, and later had to take a u-turn. However, the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University said that it was strange that a student can pursue studies at two universities at the same time. Trouble began for Thomas after another SFI student at the MSM College in Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district gave a complaint to the CPI(M) that Thomas, who is presently doing his final year M.Com at the college, has not passed B.Com from Kerala University.

According to reports, Nikhil had pursued B.Com at MSM College in Kayamkulam between 2018 and 2020 but failed to clear the exams. However, he managed to enroll for M.Com at the same college using degree certificates from Kalinga University, as pointed out by the complainant. The overlapping timeline between the two degrees raises suspicion. Nikhil, however, has denied the allegations.

SFI state secretary PM Arsho told the media that all the certificates of Thomas were correct and his admission for M.Com was according to the rules and procedures. This comes just days after Arsho himself was caught in a controversy regarding his marklist.

Meanwhile, Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohan Kunnummal said that Thomas was a student at the MSM College Kayamkulam from 2017 to 2020 for B.Com.

"Records with us show that he had 75 per cent attendance because only then he could write the examination. He couldn’t clear his B.Com degree here. But now I am in possession of his B.Com degree certificate which has been given from Kalinga University, Chhattisgarh. This cannot happen because from our records, he was our student and did not pass the exam. From preliminary observation of his certificate from Kalinga University we have to assume that it's a fake one. We will now write to Kalinga University and then act accordingly," said Kunnummal.

Kunnummal has said the College will have to give an explanation. "We will now send notices to both the Principal and Thomas to come and explain," said Kunnummal.

Congress leader VT Balram, a former two-time legislator said if the media does an investigation into the education sector, lots of similar cases will come out.