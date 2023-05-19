SFI in Kerala replaces union representative with unelected person, lands in a soup

The Students Federation of India (SFI), the student organisation linked to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is facing the heat in Kerala after one of their area committee leaders was alleged to have been involved in malpractice regarding university union elections. A Vishak, who was the Kattakada area committee secretary of the SFI, was suspended from the student body, after reports emerged that his name was recommended to the post of University Union Chancellor (UUC), replacing the originally elected candidate of the Kattakada Christian College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Two SFI members from the college â€“ Aromal and Anakha â€“ emerged victorious during the college councillor elections held on December 12, 2022. These councillors from various colleges elect the office bearers of the Kerala University Union. But when the Kattakada Christian College forwarded the names of the elected councillors to the Kerala University, Anakhaâ€™s name was replaced by Vishakâ€™s name.

As per reports, the local SFI unit, which wanted to push Vishak to the University Union, had tried to replace Anakhaâ€™s name by using the influence of local CPI(M) and SFI leaders.

Speaking to Manorama News, the college principal GJ Shaiju said that the girl who won as the councillor had expressed her willingness to resign and Vishakâ€™s name was suggested in her stead. However, according to the rules, if an elected councillor steps down, the post has to be filled by conducting re-election. But Vishakâ€™s name was forwarded without him contesting the election.

Taking cognisance of the incident, CPI(M) leadership suspended Vishak. The party also appointed its district secretariat member C Jayan Babu to look into the matter.

Following the incident, Shaiju was removed from the role of district secretary of the Congress-affiliated Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA). As per reports, the university syndicate meeting on Saturday, May 20, will decide whether he must continue as principal of the college.

The UUC elections of Kerala University, scheduled to be held on May 26, have been postponed in light of the impersonation row. Meanwhile, KSU and Youth Congress have launched protests against the malpractices in college elections.