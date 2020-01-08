SFI activist from JNU accused of faking injuries, student clarifies in video

JNU violence

A medical report from the Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre in AIIMS where Soori Krishnan received treatment mentions the injuries sustained by him.

Students Federation of India (SFI) activist Soori Krishnan received a warm welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday evening as he returned to his hometown in Kerala following the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Soori, a JNU student, was injured on his head when masked intruders, some of them belonging to the ABVP, attacked students in the campus on January 5.

However, on returning to Kerala, the warm welcome that Soori initially received turned into a nightmare, as many people started accusing him of faking his injuries. Soori has now put up a video clarifying the sequence of events, showing the injuries on his body.

Most of those trolling Soori posted one picture – a collage consisting of three photos. The first photo shows Soori with bandages on his head and hand; the second shows him with a bandage wrapped only around his head; and the third photo shows him with just a garland around his neck.

A Facebook page called 'We Support Dr Subramanian Swamy' posted the collage with the caption: "Within 6 hours our fatally injured jihadist commie Soori has joined his Kerala comrades for celebrations. Shortest cure of two fractures and a skull fracture in the entire world of medical history." (sic)



Troll post on SFI activist Soori Krishnan on Facebook

Twitter user and Odisha BJP IT cell head Prabin Padhy posted the same photo of Soori, stating that the student flew straight 'from the ICU to Kerala and landed in Thiruvananthapuram in 24 hours." The user further tweeted, "His stitches were removed and wounds healed in 24 hours. Total Bollywood style.”

Meet #JNU #SFI leader #Soori admitted to hospital 4 'serious injuries'. From ICU, flew to Kerala, landed in Trivandrum in 24hrs. His stitches were removed & wounds were healed in 24 hrs



Total Bollywood

(*Got from social media)@amitmalviya @ABVPVoice @abvpjnu @ABVPDelhi pic.twitter.com/sEC6cnTjiV — Prabin Padhy (@prabinkp) January 7, 2020

On Tuesday, Soori took to Facebook to respond to his trolls. Stating that he was attacked with iron rods in front of the Periyar hostel in JNU campus, Soori went on to show the injuries he had sustained.

"The first injury that I have is here, on my forehead, where you can see the slight lines on my head. I was hit with a rod here. The second injury I have is a laceration (a deep wound on his scalp). There are sutures on it and five staple pins on top of it. I was hit with a metal rod by some of the goons. My third injury is here (back of his head). This is again a laceration and there are staple pins on them," he said in the video that he posted on Facebook.

Soori also pointed out the condition of both his arms. While he can move both his palms and his left arm, his right shoulder and arm were stiff, he said.

"I am able to move my left arm although there are minor contusions and swellings. And my right arm, although I can move my forearm, I have a severe contusion on my shoulder. The doctor told me that my arm needs to be inside a sling for at least 3 weeks," he added.

Regarding the taunts on his 'miraculous recovery', Soori explained that on the day of his arrival back home, he did not have the time to buy a sling and his shoulder had been hurting during the journey.

"I had a bandage wrapped around my head initially as I was bleeding profusely. Due to the staple pins, the doctors said that there was no need to cover the head anymore," he said.



Soori Krishnan's medical report from AIIMS trauma centre. Credit: India Today

Further, a medical report from the Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre in AIIMS where Soori received treatment mentions the injuries sustained by the 23-year-old student. The report indicates lacerations on the scalp and swelling and tenderness on the forearms. Several of the injured JNU students were admitted to the trauma centre in AIIMS.