Severe turbulence hits Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight, 12 passengers injured

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a probe into the incident.

Passengers on board the SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal were in for a shock as the plane experienced severe turbulence while touching down at Durgapur on Sunday, May 1. As a result of this, the cabin baggage had come unfastened during the turbulent descent, which led to at least 12 passengers being injured.

The injured passengers were taken to hospital soon after the aircraft landed, officials said. As per a SpiceJet spokesperson, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers." Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added. According to NDTV, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident. Some passengers suffered head injuries and one faced a spinal injury, the report stated, adding that the complete medical reports of the injured passengers and cabin crew members are awaited to move ahead with the probe.

With inputs from agencies