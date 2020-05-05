Several UPSC aspirants from Telangana stranded in Delhi, urge state for transport

They said that the Delhi government nodal officer has informed them that they are waiting to hear from the Telangana government.

Around 300 students and civil service aspirants from Telangana who have been stuck in Delhi due to the nationwide lockdown are seeking the government’s help to ferry them to their native places.

Mohammed Ashfaq, a civil service aspirant from Hyderabad said, "It's been more than a month of the lockdown, we are facing all sorts of problems ranging from lack of food facilities to essential services. What is concerning is that when we check data on the Arogya Setu app it's showing 500 COVID19 cases in just our area. How can we step out even if we are allowed to get groceries?"

Ashfaq said, "Given our condition the government should take us to our native places. Individuals travelling will be risky and we are ready to come either by bus or train whatever the government arranges."

According to him, around 150 students are Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who reside in Karolbagh and Old Rajendra Nagar as there are a number of coaching centres.

Students &UPSC aspirants stuck in #Delhi due to lockdown request Telangana govt to evacuate/ferry them back to their native places.They have written to TS,Delhi Govts & @kishanreddybjp

Md Ashfaq from #Hyderabad speaks. #COVID19 #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/JVB10QtnC5 — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) May 5, 2020

Students have come together on WhatsApp and written to Nodal Officers of Delhi and Telangana governments and Kishan Reddy Minister of State for Home Affairs urging officials to address their concerns and shift them to their native place.

Uzma Sultana , a 3rd year Dental Science student alleged, "Our condition is pathetic, most of the time we return without buying groceries as sometimes shopkeepers are first giving it to Delhites. We request both governments to take a decision and shift us as soon as possible."

Students said that there is a lot of psychological pressure on them along with fear. They said that two MPs from Telangana have reached out to them assuring help, but they have not got any response from the state government.

Students also said that the Delhi government nodal officer has informed them that they have acknowledged the students’ representation and are waiting to hear from the Telangana government.

Athram Sayuda, a civil services aspirant who hails from Utnoor of Adilabad said, "While students hailing from Telangana are in dire conditions, migrant labourers who came from Telangana are even begging here. We hope the government will take a decision."

He said, "Food delivery has also become tough, many students are suffering with cost of living increasing. Parents are also troubled back home. With UPSC announcing the postponement of prelims, students are concerned to go back home.”

Earlier this week, the Union Government has announced permission for interstate movement while extending the lockdown till May 17. Meanwhile, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is holding a cabinet meeting to discuss modalities to contain the spread of COVID19 and other issues.