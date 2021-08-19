Several parts of Telangana to receive rain in the next 24 hours, says IMD

The IMD has attributed the rain to the southwest monsoon being active over Telangana since August 17.

Several districts of Telangana received heavy showers on August 19, Thursday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad. It also predicted more rain for the next 24 hours. The IMD has attributed the rains to the southwest monsoon being active over Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported across a few places in Adilabad district on Thursday. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at Kumaran Bheem, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts. Speaking to the media, the director of IMD, Hyderabad, K Naga Ratnam, said further light to moderate rains with gusty winds can be expected in parts of Medal, Sangareddy, Jangaon, Warangal (rural) and Mancherial from Thursday evening, 4 pm.

Hyderabad, on Thursday, witnessed mostly cloudy skies with isolated instances of light rains in several parts of the city. The IMD had earlier issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for Telangana on August 18 due to the advance of monsoon in the state. The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana since August 17, informed Naga Ratnam. The IMD had issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts asking district administrations to be vigilant and prepared for rescue and relief efforts. Several low-lying areas are at risk of inundation, the IMD had warned.

The IMD had also warned of “moderate to high risk” in a few watersheds in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Alerts were also issued by the IMD to the district administrations along with directions to disseminate information about the possibility of flash floods to the people through All India Radio and Doordarshan.

T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who gives updates over social media reported that parts of Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Komarambheem - Asifabad, Warangal will get light to moderate rains in the next few hours.