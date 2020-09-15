Several parts of Karnataka to see heavy rains for next five days: IMD

According to IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places across the coastal districts, Bidar, Kalaburgi and districts of north interior Karnataka from Tuesday to Saturday.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a five-day weather warning for Karnataka on Monday. According to IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places across the coastal districts, Bidar, Kalaburgi as well as districts of north interior Karnataka from September 15 to 19 (Tuesday to Saturday).

Fishermen were warned from venturing into the sea for the next 24 hours until Tuesday, as strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kilometre per hour (kmph) are likely to prevail along and off the Karnataka coast, IMD predicted.

The IMD, in its forecast for Monday, said that the southwest monsoon was active over coastal Karnataka, resulting in rainfall at most places and south interior Karnataka and north interior Karnataka.

A â€˜yellowâ€™ code warning for â€˜heavyâ€™ to â€˜very heavyâ€™ rains has been forecast in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, north interior Karnataka, Bidar and Kalaburi from Monday to Friday.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also said that the state will experience â€˜widespread lightâ€™ to â€˜moderateâ€™ rains with isolated â€˜heavyâ€™ to â€˜very heavyâ€™ rains in north interior Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday.

They forecast that â€˜scatteredâ€™ to â€˜widespread lightâ€™ or â€˜moderateâ€™ rains are likely to occur over coastal and Malnad regions, while south interior Karnataka region will experience â€˜isolatedâ€™ to â€˜scattered lightâ€™ or â€˜moderateâ€™ rains.

According to the IMD forecast for Saturday, â€˜heavyâ€™ to â€˜very heavy rainâ€™ is likely to occur in isolated places over all the coastal districts of Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi), Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Shivamogga and Tumkur districts.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) recorded the highest rainfall at 7 centimetres, followed by Shirali at 6 cm; Bhatkal and Panambur 5 cm each.