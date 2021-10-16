Several parts of Hyderabad see heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

LB Nagar recorded the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning, categorised as medium risk, causing heavy to very heavy rain, in isolated parts of Adilabad and Nirmal districts in Telangana for Saturday, October 16. A yellow warning (heavy rain) was issued for Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban),Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts. Lightning and thunderstorms were likely to occur across the state, the IMD said.

A yellow warning was also issued for Sunday, October 17. According to the IMD report, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts were very likely to receive heavy rains. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that light to moderate rain or thunder showers were very likely to occur at many places over Telangana until October 19.

Bike stuck in Waterlogged at #moosrambagh bridge after Heavy rains filled bridge with heavy rain water today,Please I request you people who are travelling from Malakpet TV Tower to Amberpet route ,please avoid this route #Hyderabad @balaji25_t @APWeatherman96 @Rajani_Weather pic.twitter.com/aw09kQoOjv — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) October 16, 2021

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, LB Nagar recorded the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area followed by Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet at 77.8 mm as of 3 pm. Hayathnagar, Himayatnagar, Asifnagar and Uppal in Hyderabad also witnessed heavy rains. The main road in Chintalkunta was flooded due to the sudden showers. Similarly, Moosarambagh, adjoining the Musi river, was flooded.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency, Raja Singh, complaining about the poor infrastructure in Hyderabad’s old city which cannot handle heavy rains, challenged Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao to take a ride with him on a two-wheeler to experience first hand the pathetic condition of the roads.

“Since it is raining heavily, and since you have been repeatedly saying in the Assembly that the government does not hesitate to spend money to develop the old city, my appeal to KTR is that you and I shall take a ride around the city once. We will see whether you can travel on these roads,” he said.

Complaining about the poor roads that get flooded due to even a small spell of rain, he said,

“Even a small spell of rain is enough to flood these drains which then flood the houses and shops, causing losses. Since KTR sir, you are a minister, just visit my constituency and then we will visit the old city. Then you will understand the real problems. Instead of just making empty promises in the Assembly, why don’t you visit these places to understand the reality?” Raja Singh questioned.