Several parts of Bengaluru to see power cuts on August 23: Full list here

Power will be disrupted between 10 am and 5.30 pm in some parts of the city due to planned work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas in Bengaluru will see power cuts on August 23 due to planned work to be undertaken by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). Power will be disrupted between 10 am to 5 pm in parts of Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and Kengeri station.

According to BESCOM, the following areas in the Jayanagar subdivision will witness power cuts: Jaraganahalli, Krishna Devarayana Nagar, JP Nagar Phase 5, KR Layout, Venkatadri Layout will see power disruption between 10 am to 1 pm.

Maruthi Layout, Samruddhi Layout, Vittalnagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipe Line Road, ISRO Layout, Bikasipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashinagar Lake, Bank Colony, Srinivasanagar 9th Main to 15th Main, Vivekanandanagar, Chikkallasandra, Banashankari Bus Stop, Yarabnagar, Teachers Colony areas will witness power cut between 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Vasantha Vallabha Nagar, Kuvempunagar Main Road, Vasanthapura, 8th to 10th Cross, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambarinagar, 9th Cross, IG Circle, Sarakki Market, Lakshmikantha Park, NU Hospital limits areas will witness power cut between 10 am to 5 pm.

BEML Road, Kengeri Crematorium TG Palya Main Road, Maruthi Nagar, KSRTC Layout, Wipro Layout, Magadi Main Road, Apoorva Layout, and surrounding areas under the Kengeri subdivision will face power cut between 10 am to 5 pm.

Defense Colony, Kondappa Reddy Layout, Udaynagar, Kaveri Main Road, Evergreen Street, NHA Service Road, Thippasandra Main Road, HAL Stage 3, Bell View, 2nd main road Indiranagar, Lake City, Ambedkar Ground, and surrounding areas under Indiranagar the subdivision will witness power disruption between 10 am to 4 pm.

On August 21, several parts of the city had witnessed power cuts as well due to maintenance work undertaken by the BESCOM. The power disruption lasted from 10 am to 5 pm in areas under the Devarabisanahalli, Jayanagar, Kengeri, Shivajinagar, and Indiranagar substations. Earlier in August power supply was disrupted in many areas between August 7 to 15 as well as BESCOM undertook maintenance work.