Seventy-yr-old Telangana woman dies after monkey attack inside her house

The incident took place while the victim was cleaning utensils at her home on March 3.

A 70-year-old woman in Telangana died after she was attacked by a troop of more than 20 monkeys. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Chataraboina Narsavva of Ramareddy village in Kamareddy district. The incident took place while the victim was cleaning utensils at her home on Friday, March 3.

Local sources told IANS that the victim was alone at home as her youngest daughter Suguna had gone out to attend a wedding function at the time. Despite Narsavva's cries for help, the fear-stricken neighbours reportedly could not rescue her. They shut themselves inside their houses until the monkeys fled. The old woman suffered serious injuries on her chest, back and limbs.

It was only after Suguna returned home a little while later that the old woman was taken to the hospital. Narsavva, however, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.