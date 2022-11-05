Seven women returning home after work die in road accident in Karnataka

The victims, labourers returning home from work in an auto-rickshaw, died after the vehicle collided with a truck near Bemalakheda government school on Friday.

Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk in Karnatakaâ€™s Bidar district on Friday, November 4. Police said two of them are in critical condition. These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

The victims have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34), Ishwaramma (55), and Rukmini Bai (60), police said. The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured. According to a report in The Hindu, one person died on the spot and the labourers in the autorickshaw were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS), where four of them were declared brought dead and two more succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier, nine people including four children were killed while 12 others were injured in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a milk tanker on October 15 in Karnatakaâ€™s Hassan district. The incident occurred between Arasikere and Banavara on National Highway 206, close to Cheluvanahalli. The victims were making their way back to their villages near Banavara after a visit to temples in Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya.