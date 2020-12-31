Seven vehicles collide in Kerala's Thrissur, three dead

Following the accident at 6.30 am, traffic was stalled on the Thrissur-Palakkad route.

news Accident

Three people died in a road accident in Kuthiran in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur district on Thursday after a goods vehicle driver lost control and hit a few cars on the road. The goods truck driver lost control and clashed with seven other vehicles including two wheelers and cars, according to reports. The incident happened around 6.30 am. Three people were reported to have died on the spot after the accident while those severely injured were rushed to a hospital.

The truck was travelling from Tamil Nadu to Kochi and was carrying goods. As per preliminary reports, its brake got damaged while coming down a hill and it hit two cars that were coming up in the opposite direction. Besides a man in one of the cars, two others who were travelling in a motorbike also died after the truck hit them. As per reports, two others are in a critical condition.

Following the accident, traffic was stopped completely on the Thrissur-Palakkad route. Vehicles waited in a long queue for many km on both sides of the road as the police were trying to clear the road.

Kuthiral is a hilly area, a tourist spot. The roads carved through the hills are narrow and accidents are common in the area. Accidents mainly happen due to overload of the vehicles or drivers accidentally falling asleep due to fatigue. In October, four trucks collided with each other and one of the drivers had died. The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Jineesh of Koothattukulam.

The collision happened when one lorry tried to overtake another. Earlier in the same month, a truck driver from Tamil Nadu died after his vehicle overturned in an accident.