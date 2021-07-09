Seven places you can go for a trek from Bengaluru



Over the last year or so, long vacations havenâ€™t really been easy to plan. Short staycations and getaways on the other hand, seem more achievable and viable. If youâ€™re in Bengaluru, and are looking for a little more than a staycation, these trekking destinations might be for you. There are several places near Bengaluru where you can go for trekking â€“ thereâ€™s something for everyone, whether you are beginner or an experienced trekker. These destinations also serve as getaways from the busy city life and if some quiet, calm and scenery is what youâ€™re looking for.

Skandagiri: This is the perfect little getaway if you want to catch a picturesque sunrise on your trek and it happens to be not too far from the city. Located around 70 kilometres from Bengaluru and at an elevation of 1,450 metres, Skandagiri hill town is also known as Kalavara Durga amongst the locals. The trek to the hilltop is ideal for scenic views, and also offers moderate to high difficulty levels for trekkers who want a bit of a challenge. There are some temples to see on the way, and one can also see what remains of the Tipu Sultan Fort on the hill.

Savandurga: At a maximum altitude of 4,022 feet and 60 kilometres from Bengaluru, the Savandurga hill is considered the largest monolith in Asia. The trail is known for stunning views of Magadi, Manchabele and Thippagondanahalli reservoirs as well as the Arkavathi river. There are also two temples at the base of the hill â€“ Sree Savandi Veerabhadraswamy temple and Sree Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple â€“ which reportedly date back to 1340 AD.

Madhugiri: This is a popular trekking destination located in Karnatakaâ€™s Tumkuru district, approximately 100 kilometres from Bengaluru. Madhugiri, which translates to â€˜honey hillâ€™ owes its name to the honeybee colonies that were found in some parts of the fort which was built by Raja Hire Gowda in the 17th century. It is also said to be Asiaâ€™s second-largest monolith after Savandurga and is at a maximum altitude of 3,930 feet. Expect some adventure on this fairly challenging hike. Along the route, you will spot architecture such as gateways, bastions and water tanks. Picturesque views of the Thimmalapura forest surrounding the hill are a bonus. While near Madhugiri, you could also go up to the Channarayana Durga hill fort, which is a moderate level trek.

Antharagange: For those looking for a night trekking option, Antharagange in Karnatakaâ€™s Kolar district is a good choice. Located around 80 kilometres from Bengaluru, Antharagange has gorgeous views of the Shathashrunga range. The name of the hill translates from Kannada to â€˜the Ganges from the deepâ€™ or â€˜inner streamâ€™, derived from the seven villages in the vicinity of the hill bestowed with a natural supply of groundwater. Famous for its volcanic rock formation, one can also enjoy cave exploration and visit the Sri Kashi Vishweshwara Temple while here.

Makalidurga: Located 60 kilometres from Bengaluru, this trek has the novelty of starting from the railway track at the base of the hill and takes you up to a fort that sits right on top of the hill. The Sri Makali Malleshwara temple can also be seen along the route, where worshippers still visit for a glimpse of the idol. Along the way, you can also spot stunning views of Gundamagere Lake.

Huliyurdurga: One of the nine fort hills or Navadurgas on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Huliyurdurga is located in the Kunigal taluk in Karnataka. Known for its unique appearance as an inverted cup known as â€˜Kumbi bettaâ€™, the trek here will take you through springs, ruins of a fort (apparently built by Kempe Gowda), durbar hall and other remains. It is said that Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru, had the temple of Mallikarjuna built near the hill. The climb provides challenges to keep the advanced trekker on their toes too, and the view from the top is quite breathtaking. This is located around 95 kilometres from Bengaluru.

Kunti Betta: About 130 kilometres from Bengaluru, Kunti Betta trail is a favourite for adventure enthusiasts. Some believe that the Pandavas and Kunti ended their 14-year exile here and hence the name of the surrounding area â€“ Pandavapura. Kunti Betta provides challenging and interesting trails, and is near to the Thonnur lake as well, which you can trek down to. Another advantage of choosing Kunti Betta are options for a night trek as well. The trek is around 4 to 5 kilometres to and fro and provides mesmerising views from the top.

