Seven non-BJP states agree to move Supreme Court against JEE, NEET

Chief Ministers of seven states expressed their willingness to oppose the Centre's decision to conduct JEE and NEET exams in September.

Chief Ministers of seven states have expressed their willingness to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Centre's decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE MAIN) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This was decided at the virtual meeting held by UPA Chairperson and interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

The meeting was held by Sonia Gandhi with an agenda to discuss the Centre's delay in the disbursement of GST compensation to the states and also the government’s decision to go ahead with medical and engineering entrance exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren; as well as the four Congress Chief Ministers - Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghal (Chattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) were present at the meeting.

As the meeting proceeded, it was West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who initiated the idea of all the respective state governments to come forward and reach out to the Supreme Court to postpone the JEE and NEET exams.

Her initiative was successful, the CMs all collectively agreed to present a joint appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this issue.

“Students are facing hardship. If the Centre is not going to SC to appeal against JEE-NEET exam, states should approach SC on this issue,” Mamata Banerjee said. “The government has announced exam dates during such uncertainties. Rail is not working, air transport is not smooth. The decision will harm students during the pandemic. I don’t know how they will sit for exams,” she further said.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy stated that conducting NEET, JEE will lead to rise in COVID-19 cases and that the Centre will be responsible if students get affected.

At the meeting of Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states, he also said that it is high time that the states come together to fight the Central government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to address the issue.

"NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid-19 infection; transport and lodging during pandemic; and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar. The government must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution," he tweeted.

According to reports, however, officials from the Education Ministry indicated that the government is unlikely to rethink the decision and the exams will most likely be held in September as scheduled.

On Tuesday, the Centre said that conduction of NEET and JEE exams will go ahead as scheduled in September. The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea that sought the postponement of these exams. The apex court had said that a 'precious academic year of students cannot be wasted' and that 'life has to go on.'

The total number of students who have registered for JEE-Mains goes up to 9.53 lakh whereas 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

The National Testing Agency has issued guidelines to ensure the safe conduction of these exams such as increase in the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer number of candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.