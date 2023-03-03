The seven new flyovers in Bengaluru that BBMP has announced

Bengaluru already has 42 flyovers and 28 under bridges in operation.

news News

Despite facing protests and criticism, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced plans to build seven new flyovers in different parts of the city. Bengaluru already has 42 flyovers and 28 under bridges in operation. The announcement was made as part of the civic body's budget for 2023-24. Here is the list of the seven new flyovers:

> Flyover at Gokula Road near Mathikere turn: This flyover will be constructed using land offered by IISC and will cost approximately Rs 40 crores.

> Flyover at ORR-Pipeline Junction in Jalahalli: This flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crores.

> Flyover over Mekhri Circle underpass on Jayamahal Road: This flyover will cost approximately Rs 65 crores.

> Flyover at Sadashivanagar Police Station Circle: This flyover will cost approximately Rs 40 crores.

> Elevated rotary flyover and seamless connecting flyover at Baiyappanahalli: This flyover will provide better connectivity to Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli and will cost approximately Rs 345 crores.

> Flyover at Yelahanka Raitha Santhe Road: The BBMP will deposit contributions to NHAI for constructing additional vents at Yelahanka Raitha Santhe road at a cost of Rs. 25 crores.

> Integrated overbridge from Yeshwantpur Railway Station to New BEL Road: This flyover has already been announced in the state budget for 2023-24 and will cost approximately Rs 200 crores.

Read: Bengaluru Malleshwaram residents gear up to oppose proposed flyover on Sankey Tank