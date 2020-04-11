Seven more people including 2 Jamaat returnees test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said 124 people have so far been cured of the infection, including 27 on Friday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Seven more people, including two Tablighi Jamaat returnees, tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 238.

Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja said 124 people have so far been cured of the infection, including 27 on Friday.

Of the seven cases, three are from the worst affected Kasaragod and two each from Kannur and Malappuram districts, a press release quoting the minister said.

The two who tested positive from Malappuram had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi recently.

Five people had contracted the infection through contacts, of which two are from Kannur and three from Kasaragod.

In a relief to the state, the test results of 27 people, including 17 from Kasaragod had turned negative on Friday, the minister said.

Since the detection of the first case in the state on January 30, samples of 124, of whom 37 were from Kannur, 24 from Kasaragod and eight foreigners, have turned negative so far and have been discharged, the release said.

In the first phase, India's first three coronavirus positive cases, all students from Wuhan, had tested positive for the virus. They have been treated and discharged.

The number of virus cases has increased in the state since March 8, with 364 people having tested positive so far. Presently, 238 people, including 130 in Kasaragod, are under treatment in various hospitals and there have been two fatalities.

At least 1,29,751 people are under observation in various hospitals, including 730 in hospitals. On Friday, 126 people were admitted to hospitals. Samples of 13,339 people with virus symptoms had been sent for testing, of which 12,335 have returned negative, the release added.

Also read:

Opposition in Kerala targets Pinarayi with his caste: Will they ever learn?