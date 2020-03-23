Seven more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, tally now at 33

All seven new coronavirus patients have been isolated at hospitals and are currently undergoing treatment.

Seven more people in Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the state’s total tally of positive cases to 33.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka health department officials had stated that a 46-year-old man, who is a native of Kerala with travel history to Bengaluru and arrived in Bengaluru on March 22, tested positive for coronavirus. He has been isolated in a hospital in Mysuru.

The other new cases include a 38-year-old man, who has a travel history to Dubai and arrived in the city on March 17, a 41-year-old man who came from London to Bengaluru on March 13; a 30-year-old woman, who is the wife of a Bengaluru resident who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus; a 24-year-old man, with travel history to UK and Dubai; a 60-year-old man with travel history to Germany who arrived in the city on March 17; and a 22-year-old man, who is a resident of Kannur in Kerala and arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on March 22.

All these patients have been isolated at hospitals and are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department also said that a man who has tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala had landed at Mangaluru airport and then gone to Kerala. The 54-year-old patient from Kerala’s Kasaragod had landed at the Mangalore International Airport on March 10 at 5.30 pm via an Air India Express flight. From the airport, he travelled by his own vehicle from Mangaluru to Kasargod. He had coffee near Kasaragod and reached home by 7.30 pm.

On March 11, he visited a local fish market and returned home at 10 pm. He consulted a doctor in Karasgod on March 18 and later visited Kasturba Medical College in Attavar at around 3 pm on the same day. He went to the reception area of KMC and had tea at the KMC canteen. He took an auto and went to Medicity and bought medicines and returned to Kasaragod by a Karnataka road transport bus. He came back to Mangaluru on March 20 in a private vehicle and visited a doctor. He returned to Kasargod in the private vehicle. He is not one of the 33 cases in Karnataka.

The government has asked passengers who travelled in the said flight and the KSRTC bus to self-report by dialling 104 or the other helpline numbers.

The state government has announced a lockdown and sealed its borders as the number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka witnessed a rise. The state government has increased restrictions imposed on nine sensitive districts including Bengaluru. The other eight districts which have come under this lockdown are Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi.

In an order issued on Monday, the government said all enterprises barring essential services like ration shops and those vendors selling milk, vegetables, groceries, meat, fish, fruit should be shut.

Further, there have been curbs on the usage of private vehicles, cabs and rickshaws. Usage has been allowed only for procuring essential commodities or getting medical supplies. Public transport services have been discontinued in the state with buses, trains and metro rail off the roads until March 31. Interstate travel of passengers has also been disallowed.