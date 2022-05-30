Seven killed in Andhra road accident as minivan rams into stationary truck

The victims were all relatives who were returning from a visit to the Srisailam temple.

Seven persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police said on Monday, May 30. According to the police, a minivan rammed into a stationary truck near Rentachintala late Sunday night. Six persons died on the spot while one succumbed in the hospital. The deceased included four women. The injured were admitted to a government hospital at Gurazala, where the condition of a few is stated to be critical.

The victims are all relatives. Tragedy struck them when they were returning home after visiting the Srisailam temple. A total of 35 people were travelling in the minivan, which overturned after hitting the truck parked by the roadside. Survivors said overspeeding led to the accident.

Earlier in April, four persons were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a minivan in Tirupati district. The accident occurred on the Renigunta-Naidupeta highway in Srikalahasti when a group of 12 persons in a minivan was returning to their native village after visiting the Muthyalamma temple in Turpu Kanupuru village. When the minivan reached Ardhanareeswara temple in Srikalahasti, it was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. Three persons died on the spot while another succumbed while undergoing treatment in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati.

In the same month, two persons were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus which was on its way from Bengaluru to Hyderabad rammed into a stationary truck near Miduturu village in Anantapur's Peddavadugur mandal. The bus and truck drivers were killed in the collision.

In March, eight people were killed in a road accident near Tirupati. A private bus in which the victims were travelling fell into a valley on the ghat road near Bhakarpet while negotiating a steep curve. The victims were travelling from Dharmavaram to Tirupati to attend a wedding engagement.

With PTI inputs