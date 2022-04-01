Hyderabad-bound TSRTC bus collides with truck in Andhra, drivers killed

The state transport bus was on its way from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, when it collided with a stationary truck in Anantapur district.

news Accident

At least two persons were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Friday, April 1. The police said a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus, which was on its way from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, rammed into a stationary truck near Miduturu village in Anantapur's Peddavadugur mandal. The bus and truck drivers were killed in the collision while 15 others were injured.

The police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Anantapur. The deceased were identified as GV Reddy, TSRTC bus driver and truck driver Sakatram Yadav, a native of Bihar. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, in another accident in Kurnool district, two persons were killed and eight others were injured. According to police, the accident occurred when a car hit a road divider after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Nannur in Orvakallu mandal. The car was on its way from Tirupati to Mahabubnagar in Telangana. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Earlier on March 26, eight people were killed and 54 injured when a bus fell into a valley in the neighbouring Chittoor district. A private bus plunged into the valley after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Bakarapeta, about 30 km from Tirupati. The bus was carrying 63 members of a bridegroom's family from Rajendra Nagar of Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to attend the engagement at Tiruchanoor, which was scheduled to happen on March 27.

According to police, when the bus reached Bakarapeta ghat, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to negligence and as a result the bus plunged into a 60-feet deep valley. There were no eyewitnesses on the road when the bus fell off the cliff. Later, some motorists heard the cries of the injured and alerted the police. The rescue workers had a tough time in the rescue operations due to darkness.