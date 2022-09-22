Seven injured in Hyderabad in stampede over India-Australia match ticket sales

Hundreds of people have been turning up at the Gymkhana ground for tickets over the past couple of days, and police resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd on September 22.

news Hyderabad News

Tension prevailed at the Gymkhana cricket ground in Secunderabad on Thursday, September 22, amid the sale of tickets for the third India-Australia T20I match. Hundreds of people had gathered to buy tickets for the match, set to happen on September 25, and a stampede-like situation ensued. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd. A few people were reportedly injured as a result, with seven people including two police constables being moved to Yashoda Hospitals for treatment.

The match is scheduled to happen on September 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. It has been nearly three years since Hyderabad hosted an international cricket match, with the last being hosted in December 2019. Hundreds of people have been gathering at the Gymkhana ground over the past few days, where the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had set up counters for the offline sale of tickets. An official of Yashoda Hospitals told TNM that four women and three men were injured in the Gymkhana ground incident, and were availing treatment in the Secunderabad branch of the hospital chain. “They have suffered shock and internal injuries. Their condition is stable. Among those admitted to the hospital, two of them are police constables,” the official said. The injured also include two students, and a sweeper at the Gymkhana ground.

Speaking to TNM, Hyderabad North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandana Deepti said, “There was a heavy downpour and everyone tried to get in all of a sudden. To control the crowd, a mild lathi charge had to be used. The situation is now under control.” Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud has called for a review meeting on Thursday with government officials and HCA members on the arrangements to be made for the upcoming cricket match.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 21, the minister warned that strict action would be taken against those selling tickets for the match on the black market. His remarks came after many people who went to the Gymkhana ground for tickets were unable to buy them at the counters, while tickets also remained unavailable online. Many cricket fans have also alleged a lack of transparency and poor management of ticket sales by the HCA.