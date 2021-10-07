Seven of a family killed as wall collapses in Karnataka's Belagavi after heavy rains

Two of those killed were young girls aged 8, the police said.

Seven people of a family died after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Belagavi taluk in Belagavi district in Karnataka on Wednesday, October 6 following heavy rain, police officials said. Of the seven, five died on the spot while two died on the way to hospital. Two of the deceased were girls aged about 8 years, the police added. The victims were members of a family, including Arjun Khanagavi, his wife Satyavva Khanagavi (45), daughters Lakshmi (17) and Puja (8), their relatives Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Savita Khanagavi (28) and Kashavva Kolappanavar (8).

The victims were construction workers who were renovating an old house and living in a shed nearby. They died after a wall weakened by the continuous rain collapsed, Deccan Herald reported. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief about the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims. "I had a telephone conversation with Bheemappa, a survivor in the Belagavi building collapse. I informed him that the government is with him. I am deeply sorry for the tragedy of the house collapse in Belagavi. I pray that the seven souls of the family may find peace," Basavaraj Bommai said.

The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi â€” PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2021

Bommai also advised the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday and asked the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures, particularly disbursing the compensation amount to the victims.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains in Karnataka till October 9. Heavy rains were reported in Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts of northern Karnataka on Wednesday. A heavy spell of rain was recorded in Bengaluru on Sunday night.