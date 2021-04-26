Seven Bengaluru crematoriums set aside for COVID-19 victims only

These seven crematoriums will allow cremation of those referred by the concerned COVID-19 helpline.

In order to cater to the surge in deaths of COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stopped the cremation of non-COVID-19 deceased patients in seven of the city's crematoriums. These seven are Medi Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur, Kengeri, Summanahalli, Peenya and Banashankari. Also, these seven crematoriums will allow cremation of those referred by the concerned COVID-19 helpline.

In another related order, the state government has issued an order restricting only five people (from earlier 20) to attend the funeral of COVID-19 victims to avoid crowding. All COVID-19 cremations in Bengaluru will be done free of charge by the BBMP. The civic body has also asked family members to go through the BBMP helpline numbers for the process.

Covid Hearse Van Facility Control Room

Line 1: 08022493202

Line 2: 08022493203

Mobile & Whatsapp: 8792162736

Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner and the concerned IAS officer-in charge D Randeep has issued an order stopping online reservation for non-COVID-19 patients in these crematoriums to give relief to kith and kin of deceased COVID-19 patients.

Five other crematoriums which are designated as COVID-19 crematoriums in the city will be allowed to cater to non-COVID-19 bodies. TR Mills and Tavarekere open crematoriums which have been opened by the BBMP in this crisis can also be used for other deceased.

The order also mentioned that all crematoriums will be under the watch of BBMP marshalls so that COVID-19 norms are followed, including compulsory use of PPE kits. The Zonal Commissioners have been asked to seek the help of respective DCPs to seek police help to curb crowds and enforcement of physical distancing and mask rule.

Rise in deaths

Since the beginning of April, Bengaluru is seeing a massive surge in deaths with 1,170 COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the city. The number of such deaths for the month of March, February and January was 147, 88 and 66, respectively.

The highest number of deaths earlier was recorded in July 2020 when 962 persons died in Bengaluru due to COVID-19.